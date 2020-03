March 27 (Reuters) - Ediliziacrobatica SpA:

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 41.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND CONSTRUCTION SITES IN LINE WITH ITALY'S DECREE