June 12 (Reuters) - Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC:

* EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - NET ASSET VALUE (NAV), INCLUDING REINVESTED DIVIDENDS, RETURNED -26.7% OVER FINANCIAL YEAR

* EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - COMPANY HAS IN PLACE A £100M DEBENTURE

* EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - PROPOSING FINAL DIVIDEND SHOULD BE 9.45 PENCE AND SHOULD BE PAID ON 31 JULY 2020