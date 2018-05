Edison International:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* WILL PROVIDE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFTER A FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN ISSUED BY CPUC ON SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON 2018 GRC

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $2,564 MILLION VERSUS $2,463 MILLION

