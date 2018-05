May 18 (Reuters) - Edison International:

* EDISON INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MAY 17, ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $1.5 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* EDISON INTERNATIONAL - ALSO, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $3.0 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source bit.ly/2wSiZWV Further company coverage: