BRIEF-Edisun Power Buys 49 MW Photovoltaic Construction Project In North-Eastern Portugal

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Edisun Power Europe AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: THE NEXT MILESTONE IN EDISUN POWER’S GROWTH STRATEGY

* SIGNS CONTRACT TO ACQUIRE A 49 MW PHOTOVOLTAIC CONSTRUCTION PROJECT IN NORTH-EASTERN PORTUGAL

* PROJECT IS BEING SOLD BY SWISS COMPANY SMARTENERGY INVEST AG

* CLOSING OF SALE SHOULD BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2019 AT LATEST

* CONSTRUCTION OF PLANT TO BEGIN THIS YEAR, FACILITY SHOULD BE CONNECTED TO GRID IN H1 OF 2020

* FROM 2020 ONWARDS, PROJECT WILL REALIZE A NET RESULT OF AROUND CHF 1 MILLION ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS