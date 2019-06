June 18 (Reuters) - EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG:

* CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH CONTRIBUTION IN KIND OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC PROJECT

* DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY CHF 2,423,460.00 BY ISSUING 80’782 SHARES

* LISTING OF NEWLY ISSUED SHARES ON THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE IS DEFERRED UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2019 AT THE LATEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)