April 10 (Reuters) - Edisun Power Europe AG:

* FY NET PROFIT RISES 96% TO CHF 3.04 MILLION

* PROPOSAL TO INCREASE DIVIDEND FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES BY 67% TO CHF 1.00 PER SHARE

* PLANNED PLANT IN PORTUGAL WILL NOT GENERATE ANY INCOME IN CURRENT YEAR

* TAX BURDEN WILL RISE AGAIN AS LOSS CARRYFORWARDS ARE DEPLETED

* EXPECTING A NET RESULT OF ROUGHLY CHF 3.0 MILLION FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)