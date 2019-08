Aug 29 (Reuters) - EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG:

* FURTHER INCREASE IN REVENUE AND PROFIT IN FIRST HALF 2019, PROJECT PIPELINE EXPANDED

* PROFIT FORECAST FOR 2019 RAISED TO CHF 3.4 MILLION

* H1 EBIT UP 12% TO CHF 3.02 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 2.69 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)