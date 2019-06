BRIEF-Edisun Power Europe Increases Capital By Contribution In Kind Of Photovoltaic Project

June 20 (Reuters) - EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY INCREASED ITS SHARE CAPITAL FROM CHF 15,370,920.00 TO CHF 17,794,380.00

* AFTER COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE, SMARTENERGY INVEST HOLDS AROUND 13.6% OF SHARES IN COMPANY

* COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE IS EXPECTED TO BE ENTERED IN COMMERCIAL REGISTER BY END-JUNE 2019

* LISTING OF NEWLY ISSUED SHARES ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE IS DEFERRED UNTIL DEC 31, 2019 AT THE LATEST

* SMARTENERGY INVEST COMMITTED ITSELF TO EDISUN NOT TO SELL THE NEW SHARES UNTIL END OF PHOTOVOLTAIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL, PLANNED FOR NEXT YEAR