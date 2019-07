July 5 (Reuters) - EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG:

* SIGNED CONTRACTS FOR PURCHASE OF 23MW PHOTOVOLTAIC CONSTRUCTION PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

* CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q4 2019

* PLANT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN THE COURSE OF 2020

* PROJECT EXPECTED TO GENERATE NET RESULT OF AROUND CHF 0.6 MILLION A YEAR