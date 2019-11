BRIEF-Edisun Power Europe Successfully Completes Capital Increase

Nov 27 (Reuters) - EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG:

* EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG: EDISUN POWER SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE

* ON CLOSURE OF BOOKBUILDING SUBSCRIPTION/PLACING PRICE WAS SET AT CHF 125

* OVERALL, 415.000 NEW REGISTERED SHARES TOTALING CHF 51.9 MILLION WERE PLACED WITH EXISTING AND NEW INVESTORS

* OF UP TO 415’000 NEW REGISTERED SHARES TO BE ISSUED IN ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE, 195’069 WERE TAKEN UP BY EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS IN SUBSCRIPTION OFFER

* FURTHER 219’931 NEW REGISTERED SHARES WERE PLACED WITH INSTITUTIONAL AND PRIVATE INVESTORS

* WITH NET PROCEEDS OF CHF 50.1 MILLION, COMPANY WILL CHIEFLY REALIZE PHOTOVOLTAIC PROJECTS IN PORTUGAL WITH AN OUTPUT OF 134 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)