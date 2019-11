Nov 12 (Reuters) - EDISUN POWER EUROPE AG:

* INCREASES CAPITAL WITH ISSUE OF UP TO 415,000 NEW SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 30 PER SHARE FROM CURRENT CHF 18,624,630 TO UP TO CHF 31,074,630

* SUBSCRIPTION OR PLACEMENT PRICE WILL BE BETWEEN CHF 120 AND CHF 130 AND WILL BE DETERMINED BY EDISUN POWER ON NOV 26

* THE TERM FOR THE EXERCISE OF THE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS BEGINS ON 14 NOVEMBER 2019 AND ENDS ON 22 NOVEMBER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)