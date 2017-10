Sept 12 (Reuters) - Editas Medicine Inc

* Editas Medicine Inc - announced that company initiated a clinical natural history study of Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10 (LCA10)

* Editas Medicine Inc - Editas medicine plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for EDIT-101 in mid-2018