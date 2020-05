BRIEF-Editas Medicine Q1 Loss Per Share $0.69

May 7 (Reuters) - Editas Medicine Inc:

* EDITAS MEDICINE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.69

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.79 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $415 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* ON TRACK TO FILE IND FOR EDIT-301 FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE BY END OF 2020

* EDITAS MEDICINE - EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO ENABLE IT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX FOR AT LEAST NEXT 24 MONTHS