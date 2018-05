Editas Medicine Inc:

* EDITAS MEDICINE REPORTS DATA DEMONSTRATING SUBRETINAL INJECTION OF EDIT-101 WELL-TOLERATED IN NON-HUMAN PRIMATES

* EDITAS MEDICINE INC - BOTH EDIT-101 AND VIR-067 WERE WELL TOLERATED IN ANIMALS TREATED WITH PROPHYLACTIC STEROIDS

* EDITAS MEDICINE INC - EDITAS MEDICINE AIMS TO FILE AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPLICATION FOR EDIT-101 BY MID-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: