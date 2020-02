Feb 26 (Reuters) - Editas Medicine Inc:

* EDITAS MEDICINE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.74

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.10 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ANNOUNCEMENT OF FIRST PATIENT DOSING WITH EDIT-101 (AGN-151587) EXPECTED IN 1Q20

* PLAN TO FILE IND FOR EDIT-301 FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE BY END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: