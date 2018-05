May 4 (Reuters) - Edotco Group:

* EDOTCO PAKISTAN PRIVATE LTD OBTAINED APPROVAL OF PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION AUTHORITY (PTA) ON CHANGE OF SHAREHOLDING IN EDOTCO PAKISTAN

* EDOTCO GROUP SAYS CHANGE OF SHAREHOLDING IN EDOTCO PK BY WAY OF SUBSCRIPTION BY DAWOOD HERCULES CORP OF 45% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF EDOTCO PK