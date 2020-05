May 7 (Reuters) - EDP Energias de Portugal SA:

* SAYS AS OF MARCH-20, ITS LIQUIDITY POSITION STOOD AT 6.9 BILLION EUROS, COVERING ITS REFINANCING NEEDS BEYOND 2022

* ON CORONAVIRUS SAYS Q1 HAD A SMALL IMPACT FROM THE COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

* SAYS TO PAY 2019 DIVIDEND OF 0.19 EUROS PER SHARE ON MAY 14