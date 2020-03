March 16 (Reuters) - EDP Energias de Portugal SA:

* SAYS PLANS TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ABOUT HALF OF ITS SU ELETRICIDADE STORES AS OF MARCH 17

* REMAINING STORES TO IMPLEMENT CUSTOMER SERVICE RESTRICTIONS, INCLUDING PREVENTIVE MEASURES SUCH AS LIMITING THE NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS ALLOWED INSIDE THE PREMISES, AS WELL AS MAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCING NORMS

