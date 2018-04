April 6 (Reuters) - EDP Renovaveis SA:

* SAYS SECURES 200 MW POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR NEW SOLAR POWER PLANT IN INDIANA, US

* SAYS 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT SECURED WITH HOOSIER ENERGY RURAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

* SAYS START OF OPERATIONS EXPECTED FOR 2022 ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2Jp2O5M

