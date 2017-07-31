FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-EDR reports Q2 EPS $0.07
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-EDR reports Q2 EPS $0.07

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Education Realty Trust Inc

* Edr announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 core FFO per share/unit to $0.42

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declared a $0.39 dividend per share payable august 15th, which represents a 2.6 pct increase in company's dividend

* Management reaffirms its 2017 guidance of net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share of $0.51 to $0.61

* Reaffirms 2017 guidance of net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share of $0.51 to $0.61

* Management reaffirms its 2017 guidance of core FFO per share/unit of $1.90 to $2.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.