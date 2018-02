BRIEF-eDreams 9-Month Net Result Swings To Profit Of 23.3 Mln euros

Feb 28 (Reuters) - eDreams:

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 70.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 69.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 23.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 3.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE MARGIN 368.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 349.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA‍​ 118 MILLION EUROS, UP 10 PERCENT YOY PLUS/ MINUS 2 MILLION EUROS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MARGIN OF MORE THAN 487 MILLION EUROS

* SEES BOOKINGS AT ABOVE 11.7 MILLION IN 2018‍​

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA‍​ BETWEEN 130 MILLION EUROS TO 145 MILLION EUROS