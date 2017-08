June 27 (Reuters) - EDREAMS ODIGEO SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 10.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE MARGIN 486.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 463.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 98.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 85.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Fy Bookings Up 9 Percent Versus Last Year

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MARGIN OF ABOVE 487 MILLION EUROS, ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 115 MILLION EUROS, BOOKINGS OF ABOVE 11.7 MILLION EUROS

