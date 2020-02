BRIEF-eDreams Q3 Adjusted Net Profit Up At 11.3 Mln Euros YoY

Feb 27 (Reuters) - eDreams Odigeo SA:

* Q3 REVENUE MARGIN 131.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 114.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA 25.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 24.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q3 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT 11.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 9.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA 29.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 26.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q3 BOOKINGS UP 5% VERSUS LAST YEAR

* SAYS BOOKINGS HAVE FALLEN AT ALL DESTINATIONS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS ESPECIALLY IN ASIA AND MORE RECENTLY ALSO IN ITALY

* SAYS DESPITE HIGH SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH RATES FOR BOOKINGS IN JANUARY, FEBRUARY HAS BEEN CATEGORIZED BY INCREASING CONCERNS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS WHICH SLOWED DOWN DEMAND

* WHAT WE HAVE SEEN SINCE THE EXPANSION OF THE DISEASE TO ITALY IS A DROP IN BOOKINGS FOR THE ENTIRE GROUP OF 12%

* SAYS WITHOUT CORONAVIRUS WOULD HAVE EXPECTED TO END YEAR WITH BOOKINGS AND REVENUE MARGIN WITHIN RANGE AND ADJUSTED. EBITDA ABOVE GUIDANCE

* SEES FOR FY2020 BOOKINGS UP 1% VERSUS YEAR AGO AT 11.3 MILLION EUROS, REVENUE MARGIN UP 4% VERSUS YEAR AGO AT 538 MILLION EUROS, ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 9% VERSUS YEAR AGO AT 130 MILLION EUROS IF WE ASSUME PATTERN TO CONTINUE FOR NEXT 5 WEEKS OF FY2020 Source text: bit.ly/3cbJk2J bit.ly/386OutI Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)