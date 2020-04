April 21 (Reuters) - eDreams Odigeo SA:

* DESPITE REDUCTION IN BOOKINGS OF ABOUT 70% IN MARCH 2020, IT CONTINUES TO HAVE STRONG BALANCE SHEET, WITH CURRENT LIQUIDITY POSITION OF AROUND 40 MILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH

* ANNOUNCES SUPER SENIOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ONLY COVENANT OF GROSS LEVERAGE RATIO BEING WAIVED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 Source text: bit.ly/2XRzBKd Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)