March 31 (Reuters) - eDreams Odigeo SA:

* TO FILE A TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT REGULATION PLAN (ERTE) DUE TO FORCE MAJEURE

* MEASURE AFFECTS UP TO 985 EMPLOYEES IN SPAIN WHO WILL REDUCE THEIR WORKING SCHEDULE BY 40% DURING STATE OF ALARM

* TO ENSURE AFFECTED EMPLOYEES CONTINUE TO RECEIVE 80% OF THEIR SALARY COMPANY WILL SUPPLEMENT ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OVER AND ABOVE GOVERNMENT PAYMENTS Source text: bit.ly/2w5NER8 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)