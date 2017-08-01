FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Edvance International noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company
August 1, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Edvance International noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Edvance International Holdings Ltd

* Noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company

* Confirms that it is not aware of any reasons that caused increases in price and trading volume of shares of company

* Noted that there were press articles published, which stated that group and menlo security, inc have entered into distributorship agreement

* Clarifies that group has entered into a distributorship agreement with menlo security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

