June 5 (Reuters) - Edvantage Group Holdings Ltd:

* EDVANTAGE GROUP HOLDINGS WINS BID FOR STATE-OWNED CONSTRUCTION LAND USE RIGHT FOR PARCEL OF LAND AT XINHUI DISTRICT

* RECEIVED CONFIRMATION OF BID SUCCESS FOR LAND USE RIGHT IN XINHUI DISTRICT

* LAND WILL BE USED FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW CAMPUS

* LAND USE RIGHTS FOR CONSIDERATION OF RMB190.0 MILLION