BRIEF-Edwards Completes Enrollment In Partner 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study

March 21 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* EDWARDS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN PARTNER 3 LOW-RISK CT SUB-STUDY, UPDATES TIMELINE FOR SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM LAUNCH IN EUROPE

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES - NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES - UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP - EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018