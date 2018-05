BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

May 1 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ENTERS INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP - WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY 2.5 MILLION SHARES IN MAY 2018

