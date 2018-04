BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences Reports Q1 Earnings Of $0.96/Share

April 24 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* QUARTERLY SALES $894.8 MILLION, UP 1.3 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY TOTAL ADJUSTED SALES $937.5 MILLION, UP 9.3 PERCENT

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.11, REVENUE VIEW $932.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MILLION, UP 2.3 PERCENT

* SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63

* SAYS REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BILLION TO $3.9 BILLION

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.53, REVENUE VIEW $3.85 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.17, REVENUE VIEW $967.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS FOR Q2, PROJECTS TOTAL SALES TO BE $950 MILLION TO $1 BILLION AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05 TO $1.15

* SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PERCENT TO 15 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: