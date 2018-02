BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences Reports Qtrly Adj EPS of $0.94

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES $519.3 MILLION, UP 20.2 PERCENT

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES QTRLY NET SALES $888.5 MILLION, UP 15.7 PERCENT; QTRLY ADJUSTED SALES $909.4 MILLION, UP 15.9 PERCENT

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES - U.S. TAX REFORM LED TO NET $223.5 MILLION TAX EXPENSE RELATED PRIMARILY TO DEEMED REPATRIATION OF UNREMITTED FOREIGN EARNINGS

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES SEES Q1 TOTAL SALES $900 MILLION - $950 MILLION; SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04 - $1.14

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.43 - $4.63

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES SEES 2018 SALES TO BE AT HIGHER END OF $3.5 BILLION TO $3.9 BILLION RANGE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91, REVENUE VIEW $867.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.26, REVENUE VIEW $3.74 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.03, REVENUE VIEW $901.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: