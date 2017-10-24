FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences reports quarterly share of $0.79
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 9:27 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences reports quarterly share of $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* Edwards Lifesciences - Qtrly earnings per share $0.79; Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.84; Qtrly sales $821.5 million, up 11.1 percent

* Edwards Lifesciences - Qtrly Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales of $481.2 million, up 17.3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $832.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edwards lifesciences - Reaffirmed FY sales estimate at high end of $3.2 to $3.4 billion range, FY adjusted EPS estimate of $3.65 to $3.85

* Edwards lifesciences - “Experienced minimal business impact” from recent natural disasters

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.78, revenue view $3.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.