BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences Says Entered Into Credit Agreement To Establish Multi-Currency Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility - SEC Filing

April 30 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO ESTABLISH NEW 5-YEAR $750 MILLION MULTI-CURRENCY UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES SAYS NEW AGREEMENT TO REPLACE THE EXISTING $750 MILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER THE 2014 CREDIT AGREEMENT

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES - MAY INCREASE AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $250 MILLION IN THE AGGREGATE