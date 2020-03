March 29 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE SHOWS EXCELLENT RESULTS AT 2 YEARS

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP SAYS DEATH AND STROKE RATES WERE BOTH LOW BETWEEN TAVR AND SURGICAL AORTIC VALVE REPLACEMENT (SAVR) AT TWO YEARS

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP SAYS TAVR PATIENTS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER RATE OF REHOSPITALIZATION