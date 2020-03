March 28 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp:

* EDWARDS PAUSES ENROLLMENTS IN PIVOTAL MITRAL, TRICUSPID TRIALS IN RESPONSE TO HOSPITALS’ FOCUS ON COVID-19

* EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES -TO TEMPORARILY PAUSE NEW ENROLLMENTS IN ITS ACTIVE PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIALS OF TRANSCATHETER MITRAL AND TRICUSPID THERAPIES