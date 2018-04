April 4 (Reuters) - EEII AG:

* FY ‍A MODERATE INCREASE IN PROFIT OF CHF 78,405 (2016: CHF 14,108)​

* ‍NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 IMPROVED TO CHF 3.54 PER SHARE VERSUS CHF 3.49 AT YEAR END 2016​

* ‍MANAGEMENT IS CURRENTLY CONTEMPLATING A COMPLETE EXIT FROM ALL ITS INVESTMENTS IN UKRAINE​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS INTRODUCTION OF AN “OPTING OUT” CLAUSE IN ARTICLES OF COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)