April 6 (Reuters) - eEnergy Group PLC:

* DESPITE SPREAD OF COVID-19, NO SIGNED PROJECTS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED,

* ANTICIPATES MAINTAINING AVERAGE LEVEL OF CONTRACT ORDER INTAKE THROUGH TO END OF CALENDAR YEAR

* IMPACT OF SOME INSTALLATIONS BEING DELAYED UNTIL SUMMER MEANS THAT REVENUES WILL BE GENERATED LATER THAN EXPECTED

* SEES PUSH BACK IN GROUP'S OPERATING PROFIT BREAKEVEN POINT TO SECOND HALF OF 2020