April 10 (Reuters) - EEStor Corporation:

* EESTOR CORPORATION - SIZE OF PLACEMENT WAS ORIGINALLY A MAXIMUM OF C$2.0 MLN AND WILL NOW BE INCREASED TO C$2,039,400