in 2 months
BRIEF-Effector Therapeutics to collaborate with Pfizer and Merck to evaluate immuno-oncology combination in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer
June 20, 2017 / 12:56 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Effector Therapeutics to collaborate with Pfizer and Merck to evaluate immuno-oncology combination in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Merck Kgaa

* Effector Therapeutics to collaborate with Pfizer and Merck KGAA to evaluate a novel immuno-oncology combination in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer

* Effector Therapeutics - cos plan to initiate Phase 2 study to evaluate EFT508 in combination with avelumab in microsatellite stable relapsed or refractory CRC patients

* Effector Therapeutics - Pfizer and Merck KGAA will share clinical study costs with effector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

