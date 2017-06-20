BRIEF-Effector Therapeutics to collaborate with Pfizer and Merck to evaluate immuno-oncology combination in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer

June 20 (Reuters) - Merck Kgaa

* Effector Therapeutics to collaborate with Pfizer and Merck KGAA to evaluate a novel immuno-oncology combination in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer

* Effector Therapeutics - cos plan to initiate Phase 2 study to evaluate EFT508 in combination with avelumab in microsatellite stable relapsed or refractory CRC patients

* Effector Therapeutics - Pfizer and Merck KGAA will share clinical study costs with effector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: