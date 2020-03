BRIEF-Efficient Group Says Co And Apis Have Concluded Written Implementation Agreement

March 12 (Reuters) - Efficient Group Ltd:

* JSE: EFG - FIRM INTENTION ANNOUNCEMENT AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY

* EFFICIENT - CO AND APIS HAVE CONCLUDED A WRITTEN IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT

* EFFICIENT - APIS HAS MADE FIRM OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN CO EXCLUDING 110.3 MILLION SHARES

* EFFICIENT GROUP LTD - AMOUNT PAYABLE IN TERMS OF SCHEME WILL BE A CASH CONSIDERATION OF R5.51 PER SCHEME SHARE

* EFFICIENT - SHARES WILL BE DELISTED FROM MAIN BOARD OF JSE LIMITED PURSUANT TO IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: