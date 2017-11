Nov 7 (Reuters) - Efficient Group Ltd:

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 67.97 CENTS AND 70.05 CENTS​

* EFFICIENT GROUP LTD - ‍CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 78 CENTS AND 80 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017​