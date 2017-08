BRIEF-EFG Hermes continues to divest its remaining stake in Crédit Libanais

Aug 15 (Reuters) - EFG HERMES HOLDINGS

* CONTINUES TO DIVEST ITS REMAINING STAKE IN CRÉDIT LIBANAIS FOLLOWING SALE OF ITS MAJORITY STAKE IN BANK AND ITS SUBSEQUENT DECONSOLIDATION IN Q2 OF LAST YEAR

* IN Q2 2017, CO OFFLOADED ADDITIONAL 3.65 PERCENT OF CRÉDIT LIBANAIS’ SHARES, LEAVING FIRM WITH 9.46 PERCENT STAKE AT END OF PERIOD

* EMPLOYEE EXPENSES STOOD AT 39 PERCENT OF OPERATING REVENUES IN Q2, DESPITE HIGHER OVERSEAS SALARIES FOLLOWING FLOAT OF EGYPTIAN POUND, INFLATIONARY PRESSURE