March 27 (Reuters) - EFG HERMES HOLDINGS:

* FY CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 1.25 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.50 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE EGP 4.36 BILLION VERSUS EGP 4.31 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX AND MINORITY INTEREST FROM CONTINUING. AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS EGP 236 MILLION VERSUS EGP 1.46 BILLION YEAR AGO Source:(bit.ly/2pHXsKv)