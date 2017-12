Dec 14 (Reuters) - EFG HERMES HOLDINGS:

* LAUNCHES FINTECH SOLUTION UNDER BRAND NAME ‘VALU’, OFFERING EGYPTIAN CONSUMERS PAYMENT-ON-INSTALLMENT PROGRAMS‍​

* ALLOCATES AN INITIAL EGP 250 MILLION IN INVESTMENTS TO ITS NEW VENTURE, WITH MORE ALLOCATION TO BE DEPLOYED AS ‘VALU’ EXPANDS ITS CLIENT BASE, VENDOR NETWORK

* SAYS ‘VALU’ WILL MAKE OFFICIAL DEBUT DURING JANUARY 2018, INITIALLY BEING ROLLED-OUT IN GREATER CAIRO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )