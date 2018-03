March 28 (Reuters) - EFG HERMES HOLDINGS SAE:

* SAYS UNIT EFG HERMES FACTORING GETS LICENSE TO PROVIDE FACTORING SERVICES IN EGYPTIAN MARKET‍​

* SAYS NEW VENTURE EFG HERMES FACTORING IS SCHEDULED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY Q3 2018

* SAYS HAS ALLOCATED AN INITIAL EGP 250 MILLION TO OPERATE NEW VENTURE, WHICH FALLS UNDER UMBRELLA OF ITS NON-BANK FINANCE PLATFORM EFG FINANCE HOLDING