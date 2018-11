BRIEF-EFG International AG Names Ranjit Singh As New Chief Risk Officer

Nov 12 (Reuters) - EFG International AG:

* SAYS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF RANJIT SINGH AS ITS NEW CHIEF RISK OFFICER AND A MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE 01 JANUARY 2019

* SINGH WILL SUCCEED THOMAS A. MUELLER, WHO WAS ELECTED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RAIFFEISEN SWITZERLAND ON 10 NOVEMBER 2018 AND STEPPED DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF RISK OFFICER AND MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF EFG INTERNATIONAL AS OF THAT DATE

* DIMITRIS POLITIS WILL TAKE ON THE ROLE OF CHIEF RISK OFFICER ON AN INTERIM BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)