April 27 (Reuters) - EFG International AG:

* SAYS SAW UNDERLYING NET NEW ASSETS GROW WITHIN ITS TARGET ANNUALISED RANGE OF 3-6% IN YEAR TO DATE

* SAYS SAW UNDERLYING NET NEW ASSETS GROW AT LOWER END OF OF 3-6 PERCENT TARGET RANGE

* SAYS EFG INTENDS TO REPURCHASE SHARES FROM THE MARKET TO FUND ITS EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PLANS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)