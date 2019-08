Aug 28 (Reuters) - EFG International AG:

* EFG INTERNATIONAL APPOINTS AMY YIP AS CHAIR OF ITS ASIA PACIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

* YIP SUCCEEDS FONG SENG TEE, WHO ANNOUNCED HIS DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIR AT THE BANK'S 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING