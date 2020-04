April 2 (Reuters) - EFG International AG:

* CONFIRMS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* AT THIS YEAR’S AGM, CHAIRMAN JOHN WILLIAMSON HAS DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION

* IN HIS PLACE, PETER FANCONI WILL BE NOMINATED AS NEW CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A TERM OF OFFICE OF ONE YEAR Source text: bit.ly/39yd1Zh Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)